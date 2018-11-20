‘Jump Force’ Screenshots Show Off Avatar Creator

Bandai Namco previewed Jump Force’s avatar creation system with new screenshots that showed off the customizable cosmetic and gameplay features.

Jump Force players will be immersed in the world of manga and anime characters from series like Dragon Ball Super and One Piece, but they’ll also be able to control their own unique character as they take part in the story. Bandai Namco revealed months ago that players would be tasked with creating their own avatars, and new screenshots shown in Bandai Namco’s tweet below showed how players will be able to customize their characters with outfits and moves from other fighters.

Create your own warrior to join in the battle for Earth! Show the world what type of fighter you are when #JUMPFORCE releases on Feb 15, 2019. Digital pre-orders are now up on the PS4 & X1 store or you can head over to the Bandai Namco store to pre-order: //t.co/tpmTsXlGz5 pic.twitter.com/KJHxucut8K — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 20, 2018

Characters’ bodies, hairstyles, eyes, and voices are just a few of the customizable components of each avatar, according to the screenshots, with multiple options for each category shown. Color palettes give more ways to customize the hairdos and can also add highlights to players’ hair.

Beyond those options that change parts of the avatars’ bodies, there are also multiple sections for different clothing categories ranging from tops to special accessories. These types of clothing options will most likely be available both at the start and through special unlocks that give access to more items.

After the avatars have been created, they can use some of the most memorable attacks that characters from the rest of the brands that come together in Jump Force. The final screenshot in the tweet above shows a custom avatar using moves like the Galick Gun and the Onyx Chidori, moves that come from the Dragon Ball and Naruto universes.

Along with being able to make their own custom avatars, players will also see new characters made by Akira Toriyama himself. While all of the characters from different series will be ones people will recognize immediately, newcomers like Kane will be less familiar faces as they serve as the antagonists in Jump Force.

Jump Force is scheduled to be released on February 15th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.