Jump Rope Challenge Has a New Update, and Switch Fans Are Loving It

Last month, Nintendo Switch owners were surprised by the free release of the fitness game Jump Rope Challenge. The title was created by Nintendo developers as a way to keep in shape during quarantine, and the company decided to offer it up as a free release. Most fans assumed that would be the end of it, but Nintendo has released a free update for the game. Jump Rope Challenge's first update brings with it a plethora of costumes based on classic Nintendo icons, new backgrounds, and the ability to double-under. It's certainly a welcome surprise, and Switch fans are happy to get more content for the title. In fact, those new skins seem to be winning over some new fans!

A free update for #JumpRopeChallenge is now available, adding new costumes, backgrounds and even the ability to double-under! Download for free: https://t.co/wa9gpMQYsx pic.twitter.com/ES2UrvsYa3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 2, 2020

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the new update for Jump Rope Challenge!

