Jump Rope Challenge Has a New Update, and Switch Fans Are Loving It

By Marc Deschamps

Last month, Nintendo Switch owners were surprised by the free release of the fitness game Jump Rope Challenge. The title was created by Nintendo developers as a way to keep in shape during quarantine, and the company decided to offer it up as a free release. Most fans assumed that would be the end of it, but Nintendo has released a free update for the game. Jump Rope Challenge's first update brings with it a plethora of costumes based on classic Nintendo icons, new backgrounds, and the ability to double-under. It's certainly a welcome surprise, and Switch fans are happy to get more content for the title. In fact, those new skins seem to be winning over some new fans!

Have you tried Jump Rope Challenge yet? What do you think of the game's new update? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the new update for Jump Rope Challenge!

The update really came out of left field.

prevnext

Animal Crossing fans are easily swayed.

prevnext

Well, if he can't get in Smash, it would be a nice consolation prize.

prevnext

Nintendo dropping hints.

prevnext

We can only hope.

prevnext

3DS fans are happy to see the Badge Arcade Bunny back!

prevnext

Might be a slight exaggeration.

prevnext
0comments

Some would prefer to see other Switch games get updated, however.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of