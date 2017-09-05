Jump’s Gaming Service Coming Soon, Promises Netflix-Style Gaming Service

(Photo: Jump)

On-demand gaming isn't quite as hot as it could be, but it's getting there. Sony's PlayStation Now has a number of new PlayStation 4 titles to choose from; Xbox's Game Pass is catching fire in popularity; and the EA Access program will soon see a boost from a number of new games. But now a new competitor has entered the fold, vowing to shake up the indie gaming community with a Netflix-style subscription service. Welcome to Jump.

The program, which is currently in beta and set to launch on PC, Mac and Linux in the months ahead (with support for virtual reality headsets), will focus more on older big-name titles rather than new games, although it'll have a number of offerings from indie developers. The service is expected to launch with 100 titles, with ten more being added on a monthly basis, depending on the platforms.

Speaking with IGN, the company's CEO, Anthony Palma, explained how the service is meant to keep the spotlight on certain indie games, especially once they lost their popularity on Steam. "if you think about the parallel to the movie industry, a movie goes on premium sales through theaters and when those sales start to dip off, like HBO or Netflix or wherever," he noted. "That doesn't exist in gaming right now, and particularly not for indies."

The service will offer a number of categories for players to browse through, so they can always find something new. And Jump has also partnered with the team at PlayFab to support its many online features, including cloud saves, matchmaking and leaderboards, as well as other multiplayer options.

The real question here is how it can keep up with the competition, especially since we don't know what Jump is going to be priced at just yet. But we're pretty sure Palma and company will keep things competitive, and players will, ahem, jump at the chance to give it a try.

It's currently in beta through July 24th, with no date for release just yet, but those interested in learning more can do so here, on the official Jump page. We certainly wish the team the best of luck on its launch.