Jurassic World Sparks Interest in New Dino Crisis Game, Fans React

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom is out now and overall is being met with positive feedback. But gamers being gamers, we always have our own take on things and their contribution to how the sequel did actually just redirects it to a beloved franchise: Dino Crisis.

For those that may not know, Dino Crisis first enamored gamers when it released back in 199. The survival horror title by Capcom was pretty much an instant hit on the PlayStation and ultimately made its way to different platforms. Created by Shinji Mikami, many compared it to that of the Resident Evil franchise, but with dinosaurs, which – yeah, no wonder it was so popular! So naturally when Jurassic World 2, Fallen Kingdom, hit the cinema, a lot of the parallels were drawn and the thirst for a new Dino Crisis is real!

Jurassic World 2 was a pretty good Dino Crisis film. — Elliot the Explosion (@RyougaSaotome) June 22, 2018

JURASSIC WORLD #FallenKingdom is a schlockfest of epic proportions. The fat that it’s not a good film shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the hell out of it. It goes full on RESIDENT EVIL and spends more than half the film in a mansion. So perhaps it went full on DINO CRISIS? — Web Bist (@webistrying) June 22, 2018

Not sure if I just watched the new Jurassic World or a Dino Crisis movie. pic.twitter.com/bymR7r1F1G — Seth Parsley (@TheRealSeth) June 21, 2018

Now is the absolute perfect time for a new Dino Crisis entry or remake to come out. With Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Evolution, it’d be the perfect counterpart. Jurassic Park/World being more focused on park building and safety, whilst Dino Crisis is all action horror! — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿󠁧RossCuth🇺🇸 (@RossCuth) June 21, 2018

Just finished watching Dino Crisis: The Movie, wait, sorry I meant Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Easy mistake to make. Still enjoyed it loads though. #greatlevellergaming #JurassicWorld #dinocrisis pic.twitter.com/mIigacBXnS — Great Leveller Gaming (@great_leveller) June 18, 2018

So now the question is, Capcom, when are we getting that new game you’ve been teasing since forever?! Dinos are back on time, it’s time, let’s get this ball rolling! Clearly the interest is there and with Monster Hunter World currently having their take with massive amounts of success, perhaps Capcom will finally take the hint and deliver on a franchise loved by man.

Hot take: Would you want to see a new Dino Crisis game? Or how about an actual Dino Crisis film? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! For more about the game, you can get it right here from the PlayStation store:

“Survival Horror on a Much Larger Scale. Your most primal fears grab you on this new journey into survival horror from the creators of Resident Evil. Suspicious and terrifying… the world’s most renowned scientist has disappeared and you’ve been recruited to investigate on a mysterious, remote island. Suddenly, out of the mist appears a predator, which has haunted mankind’s imagination for centuries… experience the pure terror! “