Jurassic World Evolution Release Date Leaked, Launching in June

The release date for Jurassic World Evolution has supposedly been leaked with June 12 being the targeted date.

According to an image that’s been spotted through various social media accounts including Instagram, info that was shared during a Universal Studios event was captured and has now been making the rounds online. The circulating image shown below isn’t the clearest one that could’ve been captured, but it’s got the game’s title and a launch date of June 12, 2018, and that’s everything that Jurassic World Evolution‘s future buyers need to get excited.

Jurassic World Evolution was originally announced last year during August when Frontier Developments shared news that the developers would be adapting the movie series into a game that would eventually be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Based on Universal Pictures’ iconic film franchise and created in collaboration with Universal Brand Development, the game expands on the official Jurassic World mythology and puts players in charge of cinema’s greatest tourist destination – where they will have the opportunity to create and manage their own Jurassic World,” Frontier Developments said in a press release during the initial announcement.

Not long after the announcement, in-game footage was shown off that showed various shots of some of the many dinosaurs that players will encounter in Jurassic World Evolution. The video still showed a release window of “Summer 2018,” a timeframe that looks to be true if the latest leak is correct.

But in the most recent and exciting news, it was also confirmed that Jeff Goldblum himself would be appearing in Jurassic World Evolution. The actor that’s known for his role in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies as Dr. Ian Malcolm will be reprising that same role in the new game that’s supposedly releasing in June. Goldblum’s full interview with EW can be seen above where he discusses the game and gives it his highest praise.

Should the leaked release date prove to be true, it’ll tie in perfectly with the release of the next movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The latest film in the Jurassic World series is scheduled to be released on June 22, just 10 days after when Jurassic World Evolution will supposedly come to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

