Just Dance 2021 Fans Celebrate Launch Day

Just Dance 2021 fans are celebrating the game’s release on social. Every year, people look forward to the release of these games. Ubisoft really had a hit on its hands with these rhytmn party classics. With things shifting over to a yearly structure, some new songs are on deck like and “The Other Side” by SZA & Justin Timberlake and “Ice Cream” by BLACKPINK. PlayStation has released the PS5 and Xbox debuted the Xbox Series X earlier this week, and people want to dance on next-gen consoles. The official Twitter account got everyone in the mood to celebrate on the beat. Check out some of the features listed down below:

* One month FREE of Just Dance Unlimited included. This subscription streaming service lets you dance to over 600 songs!

* Play with friends and share the fun with co-op mode. Work together to get the highest score!

* Dance the way you like by creating your own personalized custom playlists.

* Enjoy eight new kid-friendly songs and choreographies for a family-fun experience.

* Use your smartphone to track moves with the Just Dance Controller app – no additional accessories required! Up to six players can join!

Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters reviewed Just Dance 2021 for the site.

“Just Dance is by now a staple within the video game industry as it has kept fans shimmying for more than a decade now. As the next generation of game consoles is upon us, Just Dance 2021 is ready to bring its colorful flair to the next level. The game makes it easier than ever to jump right into the groove, but for the most part, Just Dance 2021 is the same old song and dance for better or worse.”

“For the most part, Just Dance 2021 handles the same as the franchise's most recent entries. We tested the game on the Nintendo Switch, and it was easy as ever to do choreography with a single Joy-con in hand. Of course, gamers can still use their mobile devices to register their dance moves if they'd like, and that pairing process felt smoother than ever.”

Will you be picking up Just Dance 2021? Let us know in the comments!