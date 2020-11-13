Just Dance 2021 Fans Celebrate Launch Day
Just Dance 2021 fans are celebrating the game’s release on social. Every year, people look forward to the release of these games. Ubisoft really had a hit on its hands with these rhytmn party classics. With things shifting over to a yearly structure, some new songs are on deck like and “The Other Side” by SZA & Justin Timberlake and “Ice Cream” by BLACKPINK. PlayStation has released the PS5 and Xbox debuted the Xbox Series X earlier this week, and people want to dance on next-gen consoles. The official Twitter account got everyone in the mood to celebrate on the beat. Check out some of the features listed down below:
* One month FREE of Just Dance Unlimited included. This subscription streaming service lets you dance to over 600 songs!
* Play with friends and share the fun with co-op mode. Work together to get the highest score!
* Dance the way you like by creating your own personalized custom playlists.
* Enjoy eight new kid-friendly songs and choreographies for a family-fun experience.
* Use your smartphone to track moves with the Just Dance Controller app – no additional accessories required! Up to six players can join!
Join the party 🎈💃🕺🎉 #JustDance2021 is out now! pic.twitter.com/iBa5CTl4WU— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 12, 2020
Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters reviewed Just Dance 2021 for the site.
“Just Dance is by now a staple within the video game industry as it has kept fans shimmying for more than a decade now. As the next generation of game consoles is upon us, Just Dance 2021 is ready to bring its colorful flair to the next level. The game makes it easier than ever to jump right into the groove, but for the most part, Just Dance 2021 is the same old song and dance for better or worse.”
“For the most part, Just Dance 2021 handles the same as the franchise's most recent entries. We tested the game on the Nintendo Switch, and it was easy as ever to do choreography with a single Joy-con in hand. Of course, gamers can still use their mobile devices to register their dance moves if they'd like, and that pairing process felt smoother than ever.”
Will you be picking up Just Dance 2021? Let us know in the comments!
Let's go!
prevnext
*stares at my lvl 156 character on JD2020* Time to start ALL over again folks! JD2021 here we come! https://t.co/Gu5pQNTqli— Leyla @ Honeycombe 🍎 (@Leylalalacombe) November 12, 2020
Everyone is excited
prevnext
I love Just Dance https://t.co/iXLxVe5nwp— dmccondach (@dmccondach1) November 12, 2020
Yup. Party time.
prevnext
https://t.co/YYelAc5DGV pic.twitter.com/AQtrrNbpAf— -.- --- - --- -. . (@KotoneFolf) November 12, 2020
Perfect gif
prevnext
🥳🥳 #JustDance2021 https://t.co/6gQLZtYRLJ pic.twitter.com/HNFayd3BLr— StephanieMagnier (@stephcorse) November 12, 2020
Worth the wait
prevnext
Hundreds of hours of work on this bad boy. From the cover to in-store displays to digital ads to this actual image right here. So satisfying to see it all out in the wild 🥳 happy release day #JustDance2021!! https://t.co/HbQsuGaOUn— Jen Brooks (@jennidawn10) November 12, 2020
The time is now
prevnext
i want it, i want it really bad 🍀 https://t.co/qKDqFsHaTw— 緋色のチャンネル🍀 (@KazumiSukaretto) November 12, 2020
It is great news
prevnext
Great news @meatwagon22! 😆 https://t.co/06VjYh4wbI— ❤️Sharon😷 (@OhSoCali) November 12, 2020
Definite need
prev
I need it 🥸 https://t.co/QnoBkRCDsc— Marykate (@MarykateCarney) November 12, 2020