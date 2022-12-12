New Justice League Open-World Game Announced

A new open-world Justice League game dubbed DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Being developed by PHL Collective and polished by Outright Games, the title is pitched as an open-world action-adventure game and it's set to release worldwide on March 10, 2023. A price point has not been disclosed, but the announcement has been accompanied by an announcement trailer that confirms two-player local co-op.

"Designed to be fun for the whole family, play as fan-favorite Super Heroes Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman to battle Mr. Mxyzptlk, the trickster from the 5th Dimension, who has arrived to reign chaos," reads an official blurb about the game from Outright Games. "He is one of the most powerful Super-Villains, with the ability to manipulate space and time, and who also really enjoys pranks. Mr. Mxyzptlk has summoned Starro the Conqueror to keep the Justice League busy while he becomes the new self-appointed Mayor of Happy Harbor."

The official pitch of the game continues: "One of the first villains that the Justice League fought against together in The Brave and the Bold No.28 in 1960, Starro the Conqueror, the mind-controlling alien, wreaks havoc across the town. Players will face action-packed missions and must defeat hordes of enemies using each hero's unique abilities, from Superman's Heat Vision and Super Breath to Wonder Woman's Truth's Pull, to restore peace. Fly, lasso, and flip across Happy Harbor to complete puzzles and unlock outfits and special upgrades to customize the DC Super Heroes in this colorful open-world adventure. Players can also interact with other Justice League members Green Lantern, Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman who make cameos throughout the game."

For those that don't know: Outright Games is best known for its licensed games. In other words, it has lots of experience bringing licensed games to market, however, most of these games end up being nothing more than middle-of-the-road experiences. It remains to be seen if this game will buck this trend, but the comments being turned off on the YouTube trailer isn't the greatest marker of confidence.