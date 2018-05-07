Rumor: Multiplayer Justice League Game Details Leaked

What’s next for the Rocksteady team has been a source of speculation following the incredible success of their Batman series. The Superman rumors have been out in full force, but during the most recent rotation of the mill also spun out some interesting information about a potential multiplayer Justice League game also coming down the pipeline.

Before we get started, keep in mind that the latest details are coming from 4chan which means take everything below with a pretty massive grain of salt. That being said, there were a few details concerning the rumored game that coincide with previous reports so if there is a chance this Justice League game is on the way, we want to talk about it!

According to an anonymous poster, “Rocksteady and WB Montreal are also working on a joint multiplayer game (Hence the multiplayer hiring on Rocksteady’s site). This is for a planned Justice League game down the road. They had to nail Superman first. Announcement should be incoming about a couple weeks before E3. (One of those “see more/gameplay at E3 type of reveals)”

They also mentioned that though this game is in the works, that a new open-world Superman game is taking priority. We’ve got a few details on what to expect from that alleged project, including a major villain revealed, right here.

With E3 just a few weeks away, seeing a potential reveal is not only plausible, but highly exciting. With the Batman franchise coming to an end, what’s next for the DC-verse in gaming is something that many are looking forward to. Much more now that the incredible Spider-Man PS4 game has been continuing to garner interest for the Marvel camp.

We’ve previously speculated that a Justice Game was in the works. Fellow writer Robert Workman stated, “The idea of a Justice League game might seem questionable at this point, because that means Warner Bros. would be shooting for the game to release around the same time as the film, or with the home video release sometime next year. It’s a neat idea, but if WB was working with Rocksteady on such a game, it’d be announced by now.”

Rocksteady is also currently hiring for a ‘mystery game’ with a heavy focus on multiplayer, which again supports that this would be the type of Justice League game we could be seeing announced in the near future.

As previously mentioned, take this lead with a grain of salt but if it turns out to be true, fans of the heavy-hitter DC film could have an entirely new reason to be excited.