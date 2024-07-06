Batman Games Are as Cheap as $2 During Brief Sale

Batman is the DC hero who’s understandably gotten the most games unique to that character over time to the point that we have an entire Arkham series as well as plenty of other Batman adaptations like LEGO games and more. While we unfortunately haven’t gotten a new Batman game focused solely on the hero in awhile now, the positive about the age of some of the older Batman games means that they’re pretty cheap nowadays. And during a limited-time sale that’s ending next week, some of those beloved Batman games are as cheap as $2 right now.

We’ve got Steam to thank for the newest sale on Batman games since the PC platform is in the midst of its massive summer sale event right now. The aforementioned Arkham series is on sale alongside much different takes on Batman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cheapest of those games, the one that’s $2 for the time being, is Batman: Arkham Knight, the fourth game in Rocksteady’s acclaimed Arkham series of games. The rest of the series is on sale, too, with those games and some others to consider listed below courtesy of Steam’s on-sale listings for Batman titles. We’ve included some Batman adjacent games, too, such as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which is only around $20 right now.

Batman Games on Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight – $1.99

Batman: Arkham Origins – $3.99

Batman: Arkham City – Game of the Year Edition – $3.99

Batman: Arkham Collection – $8.99

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotcham – $4.99

Batman – The Telltale Series – $7.49

Batman: Arkham VR – $4.99

Lego Batman: The Videogame – $4.99

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series – $7.49

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes – $4.99

Gotham Knights – $11.99

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – $20.99

Injustice 2 – $5.99

Injustice: Gods Among Us – $4.99

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos – $9.99

The full list of all the Batman titles on sale via Steam right now can be seen here.

There is technically another Batman: Arkham game in development right now, but it’s a bit of a double-edged sword. The game in question is Batman: Arkham Shadow which features a wholly new story albeit in a virtual reality game that’s exclusive to the Meta Quest 3, so access to the game will be severely limited compared to other Arkham titles.