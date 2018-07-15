Tropico Publisher Acquires Commandos Series

Kalypso Media, the publisher of the Tropico games, has acquired the rights to the Commandos series with new and remastered titles on the horizon.

With several games in the series, the most recent one called Commandos: Strike Force that was released in 2006, the games are prime material for remasters to bring them to the current generation of consoles. The World War II games were developed by Pyro Studios and published by Eidos Interactive with Kalypso now owning the rights to the property.

Other Pyro Studios titles were also acquired as well, Kalypso said in its acquisition announcement.

“The Kalypso Media Group is thrilled to announce that it has secured all rights to the highly-acclaimed fan-favourite gaming IP, Commandos,” the announcement said. “With this latest acquisition, the entire Commandos brand is completely owned by Kalypso Media, which not only covers future releases but also all distribution rights to the entire series thus far, including Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines, Commandos 2: Men of Courage, Commandos 3: Destination Berlin and Commandos: Strike Force, as well as Pyro Studios’ other titles, such as Imperial Glory and Praetorians.”

Kalypso commented on the acquisition of the titles that have been in production since 1998 as well as on the opportunities that are on the table now that the media group can work with Pyro Studios to do more with the games.

“We are very proud and extremely honored to be able to add such large and successful brands as Commandos, Praetorians and Imperial Glory to the Kalypso Media portfolio” said Simon Hellwig, founder and global managing director of the Kalypso Media Group, “The opportunities that arise from this acquisition will help create the best possible conditions for the further growth of the Kalypso Media Group.”

“We have great respect for what the Pyro Studios team have accomplished and created throughout the history of the studio. Therefore, we see it as our responsibility to want to revive and further develop these beloved games for the fans around the world. Of course, this will include the development of a completely new games for all platforms, but also an extensive adaptation of the existing titles for contemporary technologies and platforms. We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities, and will begin speaking to potential development studios in the near future.”

No new games have been announced, but more info on the future of the Commando series shouldn’t take too long to be revealed.