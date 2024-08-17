Karlach’s Rage Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair Cards Revealed

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are undoubtedly waiting as patiently as possible for the massive Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair drop that’s coming later this month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, as two sets featuring characters from Larian Studios’ critically acclaimed game are set to release August 29th. While five reprints each with new borderless art featuring everyone’s favorite vampire spawn were revealed for the Astarion’s Thirst, Wizards of the Coast has followed up today by revealing the five cards for Karlach’s Rage through ScreenRant.

Considering Karlach is one of the major tanks available as a companion for Baldur’s Gate 3 and she’s a favorite of the player base due to her resilience and massive heart, her story constructed by Larian Studios consistently referred to as one of the of the most tragic in the game given her endings, it’s an obvious choice for Wizards to continue using the character wherever possible. It also really doesn’t get much better than seeing Karlach choking out some goblins on a M:TG card.

The cards included in the Karlach’s Rage Commander Deck include:

Karlach, Fury of Avernus

Legendary Creature – Tiefling Barbarian

Whenever you attack, if it’s the first combat phase of the turn, untap all attacking creatures. They gain first strike until end of turn. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

Choose a Background

“I never wanted to serve Zariel. Forced to fight and fight I did.”

Stranglehold

Enchantment

Your opponents can’t search libraries. If an opponent would begin an extra turn, that player skips that turn instead.

“Let’s cook with fire, baby.”

Dolmen Gate

Artifact

Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt to attacking creatures you control.

“Stick close to Mama K.”

City on Fire

Convoke

If a source you control would deal damage to a permanent or player, it deals triple that damage instead.

“Avernus was never my home…”

Thrill of Possibility

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.

Draw two cards.

“May we live every day like it’s our last. ‘Cause you never know when your last will come.”

As is the case with Astarion’s Thirst, Karlach’s Rage is only one of five total Secret Lair drops that are releasing on August 27th, with each of the drops priced at $29.99 each and foil versions of the same cards also available for $39.99 each.