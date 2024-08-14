Magic: The Gathering Reveals Five Secret Lairs – Astarion’s Thirst Cards

Announced at GenCon earlier this month, Wizards of the Coast revealed upcoming release for the Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary Superdrop that will celebrate five decades of the beloved franchise with five Secret Lair drops, available starting August 27th while supplies last. While intially Wizards of the Coast didn’t reveal the majority of what these Magic: The Gathering drops will include, the publisher has now revealed all five cards for one of the highly anticipated sets – Astarion’s Thirst – which was already almost guaranteed to sell out quickly and now the chances of getting your hands on this set has decreased, as each of the cards features stunning artwork and iconic quotes from one of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s most popular characters:

The cards for Magic: The Gathering – Astarion’s Thirst Secret Lair include:

Anguished Unmaking

Instant

Exile target nonland permnanent. You lose 3 life.

“I don’t know. I’m sure a vampire spawn could still rip out your throat.”

Features Astarion attacking Gandrel in the artwork.

Astarion, the Decadent

Legendary Creature, Vampire Elf Rogue

Deathtouch, lifelink: At the beginning of your end step, choose one –

• Feed – Target opponent loses life equal to the amount of life they lost this turn.

• Friends – You gain life equal to the amount of life you gained this turn.



Exquisite Blood

Enchantment

Whenever an oponent loses life, you gain that much life.

“Let’s make ourselves comfortable, shall we?”

Mortify

Instant

Destroy target creature or enchantment.

“Can you feel death’s cold grip?”

Artwork features Astarion conquering a piece of his past, Godey.

Sanguine Bond

Enchantment

Whenever you gain life, target opponent loses that much life.

“Careful, I bite.”

Features Wyll Ravengard as Astarion’s juice box.

Astarion’s Thirst is only one of five total Secret Lair drops that are releasing on August 27th, with each of the drops priced at $29.99 each, with foil versions of the same cards also available for $39.99 each.

In addition to Astarion, when Wizards of the Coast first announced the sets at Gen Con they also unveiled a card for Karlach, so it remains to be seen if she will get her own full set or if her card is simply one piece to a set shared with others.