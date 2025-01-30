Kingdom Come: Deliverance Official Story Recap Gets You Ready for the Sequel

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s February 4th release date draws near, and anticipation for the eagerly-awaited sequel continues to build. Veterans are excited to jump back into the world of 15th-century Bohemia and experience the next part of Henry’s journey. Newcomers to the series are also excited, and while Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be enjoyed without having played Kingdom Come: Deliverance, these players may be confused. Fortunately, developer Warhorse Studios has provided a story recap to get players up to speed on the events of Kingdom Come: Deliverance just in time for the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The recap serves as a helpful primer, walking through the key events and characters from the original game to ensure fans are ready for the next chapter. Whether a new player with no idea what is going on or a veteran looking for a refresher, the recap is a great way to experience Henry’s adventure in Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Play video

Henry’s story begins in Bohemia in the early 15th century. King Wenceslaus IV holds the throne after the death of King Charles IV, who was also the Holy Roman Emperor. However, King Wenceslaus was known as “Idle” and his half-brother, King Sigismund of Hungary, raids King Wenceslaus’s land.

This leads to an attack on Henry’s village, which ultimately ends in the death of Henry’s parents and starts his quest for justice. While pursuing this justice, Henry becomes involved in the effort to restore Bohemia’s rightful king by joining the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla. Lord Radzig Kobyla leads a resistance against King Sigismund’s invasion.

From there, the game branches into different quests and storylines, giving the player a great deal of freedom and choice as they progress. Events will unfold as Henry grows more skilled and takes a larger place in world events. Regardless of how players proceed, the world gives an incredible immersion into medieval life.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 takes place directly after the ending of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Players can expect a larger world and even more features. Warhorse Studios has shared a roadmap detailing post-launch content in 2025. It has also revealed an extensive wardrobe awaits Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Henry kissing.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is planned to launch on February 4th, and Warhorse Studios has shown its confidence in the highly-anticipated sequel by moving up its release date and sending out early review copies. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 features different versions for pre-order and availability at launch. These include the standard edition for $69.99, the Gold Edition for $89.99, and a limited Collector’s Edition for $199.99.