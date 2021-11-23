Keanu Reeves Reveals Which of His Characters He Doesn’t Want in Mortal Kombat

The last few Mortal Kombat games have offered players the opportunity to download several major guest characters, including The Terminator, Spawn, Jason Vorhees, and more. It would seem like John Wick and The Matrix‘s Neo would fit well with what we’ve seen in the past, but Keanu Reeves feels a bit differently. In a new video from Esquire, the actor was asked whether he would allow the two characters to appear in the fighting game. Reeves voiced his approval for NetherRealm’s franchise, while stating he doesn’t think it would be a good fit.

“If it was up to me? No,” Reeves says in the video. “Mortal Kombat is awesome in so many ways. But I think, you know, Neo, John Wick… yeah man, they’re doing their own thing. Mortal Kombat’s doing their own thing.”

Reeves is blunt in his answer, but he doesn’t offer much definitive information about why he opposes it. It’s possible the actor isn’t terribly familiar with the previous guest appearances in the games, or maybe he’s just not fond of the idea of Neo or John Wick being brutally murdered by villains like Shang Tsung. It’s impossible to say for certain, but his phrasing hints that the decision might be out of his hands. After all, Warner Bros. owns The Matrix franchise, while John Wick is owned by Lionsgate. Those companies probably get the final decision where Neo and John Wick can appear. However, given the choice, we now know what Reeves would decide!

While Mortal Kombat fans might not see either of Reeves’ trademark characters appear in the series anytime soon, that doesn’t mean they won’t cameo in other games. John Wick has already appeared in Fortnite, and rumors suggest that Neo could be coming to that game soon, as well. Readers should take that with a grain of salt for the time being. Hopefully, Epic Games will make an official announcement in the near future!

