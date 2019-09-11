KFC’s Dating Sim Is Real, and It’s Launching for Free

Kentucky Fried Chicken has become one of the notable brands in this day and age to embrace Internet culture and all things interesting and odd. That said, when it was revealed earlier today that the chicken restaurant chain was developing a video game, people began talking. To take things a step further, this isn’t just any normal video game – it’s a Colonel Sanders dating simulator because that is exactly what people have been seeking. Following the reveal of the very anime trailer, some began to question the legitimacy of the title. That’s why I am here to tell you that I Love You Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator is very real, and it will be launching for free later this month.

“KFC’s soon-to-be-released and free dating simulator game follows your journey as a promising young student through University of Cooking School: Academy for Learning as you navigate relationships, social challenges that the fast-paced life in the kitchen can bring,” reads the press release. “ILYCS goes through three acts in which users are given options that have an effect on the outcome of the game, as well as the chance to date the Colonel. The suave Colonel Sanders, in his signature all-white suit and folded-to-perfection bowtie, also joins the culinary school to embark on his journey of becoming the world’s greatest fried chicken salesman, adding to your list of challenges.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

KFC is getting a dating sim called

I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator

you have to applaud there anime trailer has cooking battles, multiple playthroughs, and a secret ending

here’s the steam page: https://t.co/JVgQQHd9jt#gaming #Simulation pic.twitter.com/AFmut3UkcA — Acing Entertainment (@U_S_Ace) September 10, 2019

For a little further taste of what is to come in I Love You Colonel Sanders!, here are the key features listed on the Steam page:

Features:

9 lovable characters

Multiple hours of play-through

Dateable Colonel Sanders

A secret ending! Shh!

Secret recipes! Double Shh!

Cooking battles

Battle battles

Earn a degree from a fictional culinary school

11 Herbs and Spices

Cute miniature food

Officially created by KFC. No, really

I Love You Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator is set to arrive on PC via Steam on September 24th for free. If you’re looking to see what others think of the upcoming title, particularly the Colonel himself, that can be found right here.