Kill la Kill Game Gets First Gameplay Trailer

UPDATE: We’ve posted the official trailer above. Much better quality.

ORIGINAL STORY: Last month, Studio Trigger and Arc System Works threw a lot of anime fans off guard when they announced a new Kill la Kill game based on the series of the same name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arc System Works had worked its magic on anime franchises before like Dragon Ball FighterZ and BlazBlue but Kill la Kill is something special, since the two teams are working closely together to make it truly stand out. And if you need further proof of that, check out the trailer above.

Shown off during this week’s Anime Expo, the trailer is a bit crude in quality since it was filmed off-screen by a fan in attendance of the panel. We’ll likely see an official trailer make its debut soon, but this one is likely to keep fans happy in the meantime.

We get a good look at some of the cinematics that are included which are similar to the hit series. But then we get into the fighting action itself — and it’s pretty swift!

It appears the game is a 3D brawl-a-thon featuring a variety of characters including Ryuko Matoi and Satsuki Kiryuuin. The fighting action looks sharp thus far, blending anime style action with 3D brawling tactics almost flawlessly. There also appear to be a lot of combo attacks, power moves and even defensive clashes to push opponents back.

Kill la Kill is still in early days yet as we likely won’t get too in-depth a look until later in the year, around Tokyo Game Show or maybe even Gamescom. But it gives us a good idea of what this would-be blockbuster is all about. Hopefully we’ll see the roster expand with even more familiar characters along with a storyline that ties them all together, just as the anime show does.

The game doesn’t have a release date but is currently slated for sometime in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Steam.

We’ll try to update the story with an official trailer if it becomes available. In the meantime, you can watch the off-screen one above unless it gets taken down by the publisher. It doesn’t look like an attempt was made yet, so enjoy!