‘Kill la Kill: IF’ PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Today, developer Arc System Works announced that Kill la Kill: IF will launch in the west on July 26 via the PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam), and Nintendo Switch. At the moment a price-point is unclear, but we do know there will be an English dub, so if you don’t know Japanese or aren’t a subtitles kinda person, you can still enjoy the new adaptation.

For those that don’t know: Kill la Kill, is an original television animation made by Studio Trigger, Hiroyuki Imaishi, and Kazuki Nakashima. For the purpose of the game, Nakashima was recruited to write a completely original story that actually diverges in the middle of the anime plot. In other words, it’s almost like a new episode of the anime, or at least that’s how it’s pitched.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You control Satsuki Kiryuin as the main protagonist of this game, and proceed along with the story while battling against various characters,” reads an official pitch of the story mode. “All scenarios are completely new and fully supervised under the watchful eyes of the original scenario-writer, Kazuki Nakashima. You will be experiencing the story unfold from the perspective of Satsuki Kiryuin, the rival of the original series’ protagonist Ryuko.”

The story pitch continues:

“At the end of the Honnouji Academy’s Naturals Election, the one who appeared before Satsuki is not Nui, but Ragyo!? What is the reason for Ragyo’s sudden appearance? What is going on with all the strange phenomenons that has been occuring?”

In addition to a story mode, there’s also a practice mode that will let you hone your skills, and a training mode, which will let you learn specific techniques and tweak the AI to challenge yourself.

And of course, there’s more, like multiplayer aspects and different modes, all of which you can read about here while you wait for the game to release this July on PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of an Xbox One release.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Or, you can also hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and sound off there. Do you plan on picking this one up?