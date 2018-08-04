Watch 30 Minutes of Kill la Kill the Game: IF Gameplay

Evo 2018 has brought us over 30 minutes of Kill la Kill: IF gameplay with Arc System Works streaming some of the game’s combat and features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Evo 2018 underway right now as fighting game developers and competitors converge to do battle in games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Tekken 7 – both of which are currently on sale through the PlayStation flash sale that’s going on right now – Arc System Works took the opportunity to preview Kill la Kill: IF’s gameplay. Arc System Works isn’t developing this game as it did with Dragon Ball FighterZ and others, but it’s instead publishing the game while APlus Games develops the fighter.

The video above was shared by Arc System Works via the publisher’s Twitch channel (via Gematsu). The video showcases more than one game, but if you fast-forward towards the end around the 5:07:00 mark, you’ll be able to catch the beginning of the Kill la Kill: IF demo. A controller breakdown will show you everything that you can do in the game before the players get into the action and face off in the arena fighter. Some commentary between the presenters break up the first fight before Arc System Works previews another.

You’ll also see some of the gameplay mechanics that we reported on recently, features that Gematsu shared not long ago. Like any other fighting game, players can mash their buttons and pull off some combos and finishing moves that differ depending on what button inputs you use towards the end. There’s also a rock-paper-scissors system in place, a triangle system where one type of move tops the other and so on.

“The game is based on a rock-paper-scissors system, where one action in a set of three overpowers another, but is weak against the other,” recent gameplay details said. “This includes break attacks, blows, and guards in one set, and blows, read evasion attacks, and evasion actions in another set.”

There’s also a taunting system in place that features a similar command triangle to the one mentioned above. You’ll see this showcased during Arc System Works’ demo with an explanation of what’s going on found below.

“By landing a Ketsui Burst (Determination Burst) special attack, a Ketsui Hyoumei Enzetsu (Speech of Expressed Determination) will activate, during which you will fight while in a verbal dispute,” according to a recent report. “This also has a rock-paper-scissors system with provoke (scissors), abuse (paper), and mock (rock) actions.”

Kill la Kill: IF is playable at Evo 2018 as well to give attendees their first opportunity to play the fighter that’s due out in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PC.