‘Kinda Funny Games’ Has Big E3 Plans

E3, though a little different this year without a Sony presence, is still the talk of the year in the gaming community. With so many new announcements to look forward to and surprises up those studio sleeves, it’s hard not to get excited about what’s on the horizon. The hilarious – and incredible – team over at Kinda Funny Games has a few surprises up their sleeves as well and they want to kick off E3 with a bang.

The team will be hosting another showcase after hitting an incredible $15,000 tier on their Patreon. Not only did they meet that goal, but they blew right past it, and now – we’ve got glory to look forward to this year.

Well, we’ve hit the #KindaFunnyDay2019 pledge goal to do another #KFGShowcase. At E3. Dear God. Devs. Publishers. If you wanna announce something around E3. Let’s talk. Email me. Here we go again. pic.twitter.com/hOG7TddL5A — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) January 4, 2019

The above tweet by Greg Miller was met with tons of support and wishful thinking:

In addition to Kinda Funny’s showcase, we’ve also got the usuals to look forward to as well. The ESA tells us, “Among the leading video game companies already committed to participating in E3 2019 are: Microsoft/Xbox, Nintendo of America, Activision, Bethesda Softworks, Capcom, Epic Games, Konami Digital Entertainment, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive Software, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.”

It will be interesting to see what next year brings. Sony isn’t the first big name to withdraw from the showcase, and the expo itself has been going through some pretty major changes through the year. The biggest? E3 now being open to the public. Where the expo goes from here is up in the air, though Xboss Phil Spencer continues to promise “big things ahead.”

