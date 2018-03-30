Kingdom Come Deliverance Easter Update Now Live After “Bizarre Bug” Fix

When Warhorse Studios first announced their Easter Update with patch 1.4, players of the hyper-realistic Medieval RPG were excited to see the different character improvements such as different hair styles as well as the new Easter egg hunt … you’ve gotta get that golden egg! Unfortunately, however, Easter enthusiasts had to wait a little bit longer because the event was delayed due to a “bizarre bug.”

Here’s the PC side of the update, and the console side:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Patch 1.4 news. The only reason why it wasnt released yet is, that we have found one ugly bizzarre bug in combat that we are trying to fix for few days already and its still happening sometimes. In these cases you never know how much time will it take. — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 29, 2018

If everything goes well patch 1.4 is gonna be live on PC tonight together with some free DLCs. 😉 Consoles after certification next week. — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 29, 2018

1.4.1 hotfix is up. Sorry for the inconvinience. The 1.4 patch adds new haircuts and beards, hd texture pack, hd sounds pack, easter eggs, pomlazka “weapon” and lots of bug fixes, including fixed stuttering. pic.twitter.com/kbZWnmlZQR — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 30, 2018

Luckily, as shown in the very enthusiastic GIF, the hotfix has been deployed and players are free to join in! Here’s what you have to look forward to:

New Hair and Beard mechanics.

Customize your style in bathhouses and gain extra charisma with freshly cut hair.

Unarmed mercy kill added for a more “subtile” way to solve quests.

Real Easter eggs added. The hunt for the golden egg can begin!

Traditional Czech Easter-themed weapon to be found, called “Pomlázka”.

Resurrection day is upon us! Some NPCs that have died due to the physics glitches have risen from their graves.

Fixed problems with the “Mightier than the Sword” quest related to the scribe.

Rattay archery competition works on advanced difficulty.

Fixed save issue for the “House of God” quest.

Another 200 major bugs fixed

Free DLC – HD Texture and Audio Pack

“As a special treat, we’re releasing the first free DLC – HD Texture & Audio Pack for PC which together enhance the visual and audio experience of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. HD Textures boost the overall graphics of Kingdom Come: Deliveranceto create an ever more lifelike look at 1403 Bohemia. HD Audio is available for all three voiceover languages (English, German and French) and enhances all in game voiceovers and sounds.”

As of right now, the patch is only available on PC with a console release slated for a later date.