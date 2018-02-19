Warhorse Studios Details Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s Past and Future Updates

Following a launch that was hindered by numerous bugs despite a large day one patch, Warhorse Studios shared an update on the progress of upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance patches.

Bugs that broke quests and others that resulted in game crashes were just a few of the problems that faced, issues that were compounded with frustration from players on different systems not knowing what patch they had. With the different patch numbers that vary depending on the different game platforms, Xbox One owners weren’t sure if they had the day one patch or any update for that matter, but Rick Lagnese, the community manager for Warhorse Studios, noted that the studio had no control over the patch numbers and that players should check to ensure they have the latest patch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We don’t have any control of patch version numbers that you see when downloading,” Lagnese said. “These are numbers assigned by platform holder and they could vary in different regions, languages etc. So if you want to be sure which version you have installed, launch the game and in the main menu check the bottom left corner. That’s the right patch version.”

The day one patch was made available for every platform the day that Kingdom Come: Deliverance came out, so the only way players wouldn’t have it by now is if it was declined. A week one patch, Version 1.2, was also made available on Steam the day that the game launched with PlayStation 4 players getting it on Feb. 15. It’s currently being certified for release on the Xbox One, a patch that adjusts stealth and stealth kills, makes people get dirty more gradually, fixes quest bugs, and provides various optimizations.

As for upcoming patches, a hotfix is next in line which will be followed by Patch 1.3, the contents of both patches detailed by Warhorse Studios.

Hotfix – Version 1.2.5 (upcoming)

“We already fixed some of the worst bugs and want to give these fixes to the community as fast as possible. Therefore we will push this to certification on Monday 2/19.”

Fix for R2 button being non-responsive in combat

Fix for issues in quests with Hans Capon

Fix for quest Ginger in a Pickle

Patch 1.3 – (upcoming)

“This is the patch we are currently working on. It hasn’t been released on any platform yet. It’s mainly focused on bug-fixing as we are studiously going through every player report, watching every stream we can and fixing all the bugs as fast as possible. But apart from these fixes, we are working on the following features: (Which is not guaranteed for delivery in this patch).”

Save and Exit functionality

Lockpicking minigame controls improvement on controllers

Pickpocket minigame improvement

Alchemy recipe for respec potion

Many quest-related bug fixes

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is currently available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.