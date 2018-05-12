Kingdom Hearts 3 On Track For 2018 Release

With Kingdom Hearts 3 making huge headway and Square Enix finally (finally) opening up about more about the title’s progression, the internet continues to go nuts for what they’d like to see in the game. With Monsters Inc and Tangled as the latest revelations and Disney’s acquisition of Marvel now official, fan desires are at an all time high. So with all the cycle, when are we getting the damn thing?

Though the 2018 release window is nothing new, it’s definitely one that many are skeptical of – and for good reason! With the exception of world teasers, actual production has been pretty mum overall other than vague promises and the hopes and dreams of fans. For those having some serious doubts about ever seeing the game, much less this year, rest assured. According to reports, the title is still on track for its projected release this year.

The latest publisher report from Square Enix has confirmed that everything is exactly on schedule. The framework from their report is similar to that of Final Fantasy 15 when they assured investors that the game was on task, and it was! Now we all have to cross every crossable appendages in hopes that the same timetable applies here. Come on, this game was a long time coming.

With E3 right around the corner and Square Enix amping up for a few reveals, I would be very shocked if we didn’t get a set release date for Kingdom Hearts 3, or at very least – a release month. Regardless of which we’ll actually get remains to be seen, but Square Enix is losing the faith of a lot of fans so if they’re really on track like they claim – it’s time to make some concrete plans. Otherwise, this game is going in the vault of gamer myths.

Kingdom Hearts III will release sometime this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

What are your thoughts on Kingdom Hearts 3 and how Square Enix has controlled information so far? Do you think they’re being too tight-lipped, or do you respect the way they are taking their time? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!