Kingdom Hearts III Is The Best-Selling Game of 2019 So Far

As of the end of march, Kingdom Hearts III is the best-selling game in North America so far this year, with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Anthem, Resident Evil 2, and Red Dead Redemption 2, rounding out the top five in that order. As you would expect, Kingdom Hearts III is also now the best-selling game Kingdom Hearts game in the region, usurping the original in the process. Below, you can view the full top 10 for the year so far:

Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Anthem Resident Evil 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Jump Force Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

As for the month of March specifically, it was Ubisoft’s new looter shooter that took the number one spot, followed by FromSoftware’s newest effort. According to NPD, The Division 2 is Ubisoft’s six biggest launch in the region ever.

Here’s the full top ten:

The Division 2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice MLB The Show 19 Devil May Cry V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K19 Grand Theft Auto V Yoshi’s Crafted World Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Kingdom Hearts III is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. However, as of today, there has been word of some additional DLC content, which you read more about right here.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed action-adventure title, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And of course, if you haven’t already, also make sure to peep our official review of the game to find out why so many people are buying it and gushing about it.

“With its blend of old and new, Kingdom Hearts III feels almost immediately like a classic,” reads a snippet from the review. “While this particular franchise entry has been a long time coming, its updated mechanics and rendering means Kingdom Hearts has never looked better. In truth, this sentimental sequel manages to realize a truth set forth in the very first game: starting a new journey may not be so hard once you realize every path you’ve taken converges underneath the same sky, and all of those roads easily meet at and within Kingdom Heart III.”

