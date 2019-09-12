New Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC Trailer Released

A new trailer for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III DLC, called Re:Mind, has been released as part of the news blitz heading up to Tokyo Game Show 2019. The trailer is absolutely full of teases for potential fights and certain story threads wrapping up — and that includes some appearances of Xion, Lingering Will, Aqua, and even Namine. If you’re at all invested in the lore of the franchise, its very first DLC might be for you.

Though the trailer doesn’t actually address it, it seems likely that there will be a release date for the new DLC announced during Tokyo Game Show given that it’s supposed to launch this year. The Re:Mind DLC was revealed earlier this year, and while there’s been a single trailer prior to this one, little has been revealed about the actual content of the DLC. Again, Tokyo Game Show is liable to clear that right up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what Square Enix has to say about the DLC as part of the press release revealing the new trailer:

“In the upcoming DLC, players travel to a familiar realm and encounter powerful new bosses. In some of the additional battles, players will be able to switch characters. Players can also obtain additional Keyblades by downloading the free update.”

The latest #KingdomHearts III Re Mind DLC trailer is here! Challenge yourself with new boss battles, master Sora’s new form, learn more about the members of Organization XIII, and more. The Re Mind DLC launches this winter on #PS4 and #Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/SPI0SwxwHu — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) September 9, 2019

What do you think about the new Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC trailer? Are you excited to play as Aqua again — among others? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Kingdom Hearts 3 is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The upcoming DLC, Re:Mind, is set to release at some point later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.