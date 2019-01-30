‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Technical Performance Measured On Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro

After spending what seems like a lifetime in development, Kingdom Hearts III finally arrived on consoles this week, giving fans the chance to jump back into this magical Square/Disney world. But some have been curious as to which version of the game is superior- Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro.

While some may think that PS4 may be the winner, thanks to Sony and Square’s friendship…well, not so fast. The Xbox One X is a workhorse, so why wouldn’t it be able to produce strong results? Fortunately, Digital Foundry is on the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new video posted over on Eurogamer, the team took a close look at both versions of the game to see which one would end up being the best, and could run at a smooth 60 frames per second, for good measure.

And keep in mind we’re pretty sure the game looks just fine on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, even if they’re not higher up in power. But the team really wanted to dig in and see which one came up on top.

First off, when it came to resolution, the Xbox One X is number one, sitting at around 2560×1440 compared to the PlayStation 4’s 2304×1296 count. To some, that’s not too big a difference, but it sounds like Microsoft’s machine gets the most out of the game.

But then there’s performance, and Digital Foundry had a lot to say here, talking about the two options available to fans- default and stable. Default runs at the usual 30 frames per second, though there are issues with the output at times, going anywhere between 16.7 and 50ms intervals.

They did note Microsoft has a “small advantage” with “testing like-for-like scenes,” with the PS4 Pro running slightly slower. Meanwhile, the Xbox One X outputs in 1440p with 50-60 FPS speed. But performance is about the same on PS4 Pro, with standard full HD (that’s 1920×1080) on tap.

The full video can be found at this link (as well as below) and really dives into detail about certain performance levels. In the end, though, all owners should find this adventure well worth their time, as you can see from our full Kingdom Hearts III review here.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Which version of the game did you end up picking up? Reach out to me on Twitter at @TheDCD!