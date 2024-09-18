Kingdom Hearts 4 Will Be the Beginning of the End of the Series, Says Director

It seems that Kingdom Hearts 4 will be end up being the beginning of the end of the long-running action-RPG series. Since the launch of the original Kingdom Hearts in 2002, the series has gone on to receive a number of sequels and spin-offs, all of which play a part in the franchise's expansive lore. Now, rather than continue to release new games tied to the franchise in perpetuity, director Tetsuya Nomura has said that Kingdom Hearts 4 will begin building to the end of the series.

Speaking to Japanese publication Young Jump, Nomura opened up a bit about Kingdom Hearts 4 and what it will entail. Nomura said that broadly, KH4 is being viewed as a reset point for the franchise and should hopefully be easy for new fans to get into. Beyond this, Nomura also indicated that the next entry in the series will begin an arc that he intends to complete before retiring. Nomura didn't add how many more games in the mainline Kingdom Hearts franchise he intends to make, but he did say that he thinks his career is nearing its end.

"Speaking of things without dreams, I only have a few years left until I retire, so it's like I have to decide whether to retire first or finish the series first," Nomura said. "I'm making Kingdom Hearts 4 now with the intention of it being a story that will be completed."

For now, there's very little that we know about Kingdom Hearts 4. The latest game in the saga was announced by Square Enix back in 2022 but has since had no additional trailers or reveals come about. In all likelihood, KH4 should be the next major game on Square Enix's docket with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth having released earlier in 2024. Whether or not this is accurate remains to be seen, but hopefully, we'll get more information on the title before this year wraps up.

[H/T @Genki_JPN]