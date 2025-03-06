Kingdom Hearts Fans Divided Over Controversial Change to Sora

Kingdom Hearts fans are divided over a recent change to Sora from Square Enix after said change is compared to the recent and controversial change made to Shrek. It’s been almost three years since Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts 4 on April 10, 2022. In that reveal, Square Enix debuted a new look Sora that looks different than how the protagonist looked in Kingdom Hearts 3 and earlier games. Many Kingdom Hearts fans were not happy with the change at the time, and they still are not happy.

One of the top posts on the Kingdom Hearts Reddit page this week is the aforementioned comparison. And this is certainly not a flattering comparison for Square Enix as the new look Shrek design has been buried by a negative reaction.

For those unfamiliar with the pair of redesigns. Sora now looks more like a Final Fantasy character than a Kingdom Hearts character. This is to say his design has been matured and made a bit more realistic looking. Meanwhile, Shrek has gone in the opposite direction, with a new design that looks more geared towards a younger audience.

The popularity of the post suggests the power of the comparison, and demonstrates just how many fans don’t like the new design of Sora. However, some of the comments disagree, while others point out that it is not clear if this is the new design of Sora versus the character’s design for a specific part of the game. Some also point out that Sora’s design typically changes depending on the world he’s in.

“I assume Sora isn’t a redesign. Just how he fits into Quaddratums world order requiring him to look a certain way,” reads the top comment, for example.

Without more Kingdom Hearts 4 information and media, it is hard to say whether or not Kingdom Hearts fans are jumping the gun here. In the meantime, if this does end up being representative of how Sora looks going forward, some fans certainly won’t mind judging by the aforementioned comments.

“Am I supposed to think Sora looks bad? He looks amazing,” reads a second comment. Meanwhile a third adds: “I honestly don’t get the backlash. It looks fine? Updated, not changed.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.