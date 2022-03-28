Kingdom Hearts Creator Reveals New Anniversary Art

March 28th marks the 20th anniversary of Disney and Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts series. While that’s still a few hours away for readers in North America, in Japan fans are already celebrating, including creator Tetsuya Nomura. On Twitter, Nomura shared some new art he’s working on for the anniversary event in April, featuring Sora and other stars from the series. Nomura is hoping to have the art finished in time for the celebration, but for now, Kingdom Hearts fans can take a peek at some of his stunning pencil work.

An image of the art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

While the anniversary is technically this month, a 20th anniversary celebration is set to take place on April 10th. The celebration was announced back in January, and will include a mini concert, a Q&A session with the development team, and more.It’s possible that the event could see an announcement about the futureof the series, but it will not be live-streaming, which might not be a good sign. Of course, the piece above is already leading to speculation from fans. In the art, we can see different versions of Sora holding up a finger to represent his design in that specific Kingdom Hearts game, and some are thinking the final art might include a new version of Sora holding up four fingers, as part of a new game announcement. Of course, that’s all just speculation for now!

Over the last 20 years, the Kingdom Hearts franchise has become one of the biggest in all of gaming. It’s hard to overstate what a massive impact the series has had on the industry, and just how much it means to players around the world. Nomura’s post has been met with a flood of positive comments thanking him and the rest of the team for all that they’ve done. No matter where things go from here, the impact of Kingdom Hearts will continue for a long time to come!

Are you a fan of Kingdom Hearts?What do you expect to see at the anniversary event in April? Let us knowin the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!