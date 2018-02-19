Kingdom Hearts II S.H. Figuarts King Mickey Figure Revealed, Coming This Summer

With Kingdom Hearts III supposedly making its way to game consoles (finally) sometime this year, toy companies are ramping up on figurines taken from the game series – and now a new entry in the S.H. Figuarts line-up has appeared.

A new listing has popped up for the King Mickey Kingdom Hearts II action figure, which can be pre-ordered for $44.99, and is readying to be released on June 25h.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“King Mickey from the popular Kingdom Hearts II series joins the world’s most advanced action figure line,” the product description reads. The figure features an array of option parts, including interchangeable hand parts, removable hood, a key blade sword, and three different interchangeable facial expression parts. It’s also worth noting that the figure poses quite well with the S.H. Figuarts Sora figure, which can be seen in the picture below.

Offered through Bandai Tamashii Nations, the King Mickey figure looks to be an Amazon exclusive at this time, and the following shipping note was added to the product page:

“Look for origin of shipment: only items shipped from within North America are being sold by authorized U.S. Retailers. The product box will have a warning label, which is proof that you are purchasing a collectible action figure or statue that is guaranteed and authentically licensed by Bandai, distributed by its sole and authorized distributor (Bluefin distribution) exclusively for the U.S. And Canadian markets. This product has been thoroughly tested for safety and meets all North American consumer product safety regulations. The affixed label with the Bluefin distribution logo also entitles the purchaser to product support assistance.”

It looks like there are still plenty of pre-orders to go around for Dark Mickey, so if you’re looking to add another key collectible from the Kingdom Hearts series to your gaming room, you shouldn’t go wrong with Mickey. And who knows, he might just play a pivotal part in Kingdom Hearts III, especially considering that the story will be bigger than ever before. Never hurts to have a hero on hand to cheer you on, right?

Kingdom Hearts III will release sometime this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.