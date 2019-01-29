‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Day One Patch Now Live, New Epilogue Cutscene

Kingdom Hearts III is finally here and while we can’t stop raving about the incredible new game, Square Enix continues to work on the title to make it as smooth of an experience as possible for all players. That includes a day one patch that also adds a super secret new epilogue scene.

We knew that the team was going to have a day one patch when they announced that a special ending would be so secret, it wouldn’t even be added into the game until launch day. Now that ending is here so for those that are getting into the shoes of Sora once more, prepare! It’s going to be a wild ride.

“I am thrilled that Kingdom Hearts III is now officially out,” said Tetsuya Nomura, Director of the Kingdom Hearts series, in a recent press statement. “There are many mysteries in the story, so players will want to take their time so that they don’t miss anything. The adventure lies within the journey, and not just the destination. This story marks one of the greatest experiences Sora will have with his friends, so I hope that the players enjoy it. To all of our fans around the world, thank you for eagerly awaiting this day.”

“Kingdom Hearts is the continuation of an amazing, longstanding creative collaboration between Tetsuya Nomura, Square Enix and Disney’s characters and worlds,” said Sean Shoptaw, SVP, Global Games and Interactive Experiences, Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. “This installment of the fan-favorite franchise is a perfect testament of our approach to matching Disney and Pixar characters and worlds with best-in-class games partners, and giving them the flexibility to create something magical and unexpected. We are elated that today, fans will be able to experience the game for themselves.”

Kingdom Hearts III is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can also check out our full review of the game here in between your adventures.

