Kingdom Hearts III DLC Planned, But No Season Pass

Kingdom Hearts III will have DLC, but it will not come with a season pass, Square Enix has confirmed.

Details on the game’s post-launch plans come way of the latest issue of Famitsu where director on the project, Tetsuya Nomura talks about a variety of things related to the upcoming action-adventure game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Nomura, he and the rest of the team want to do things that extend the gameplay experience when it comes to DLC, or in other words, not just sell in-game items.

While the plan is to dish out DLC, there is no plan for any type of season pass. Further, the director seemingly suggests the game’s DLC hasn’t been thought out yet, and won’t be until the main story is complete.

Interestingly, Nomura is hesitant to provide a percentage on the game’s development, but he does note that he is worried the volume is too great and that there won’t be enough space.

Nomura also provides a slew of other tidbits, including that the Frozen world follows the same timeline as the movie. Appanretly, Anna and Elsa will not join the party, but Marshmallow will help by lending his powers. Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean world takes place during the events of the third movie.

As for Ratatouille, it has been reserved to a mini-game that can be played in Twilight Town. If you complete said mini-game, you will make cooking that raises your status.

The team is also considering adding the “Stories Connected to III” summary movies into the final version of the game, though at the moment, the director can’t confirm one way or the other whether it will be on the disc or not.

As for a Final Mix version of the game, one isn’t being considered, at least at the moment.

Lastly, according to the director, the game wasn’t pushed out of 2018 due to needing more development time, but rather was a result of favorable circumstances for various related parties.

Kingdom Hearts III is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is due to arrive on January 25th in Asia, and on January 29th in North America and Europe.

Thanks, Gematsu.