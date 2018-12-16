‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Director Responds to Reported Game Leaks

Kingdom Hearts III’s director has issued a statement about the game’s recent leak that saw several copies fall into players’ hands more than a month ahead of the release date.

Tetsuya Nomura, the director for the new Kingdom Hearts game that’s scheduled to be out on January 29th, responded to the game’s leak via a tweet from the official Kingdom Hearts Twitter account. The director acknowledged the leak and apologized to anyone affected by it seeing how there are now spoilers out there that people could come across when looking for the latest Kingdom Hearts III news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re aware that a small portion of Kingdom Hearts III has been circulating online before its official release,” Nomura said in his statement. “We are also aware as to how this has all happened. We’re sorry to see this caused concern amongst our fans who are excited for the release.”

An important message for #KingdomHearts III from Director Tetsuya Nomura: pic.twitter.com/j9aVRFTS5B — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) December 16, 2018

The leak happened over the weekend as images of the game’s physical copies circulated online and some gameplay videos were even shared. How this happened was unclear with some of the theories suggesting that someone who’s part of the Square Enix distribution chain stole more than 30 copies while others said it was only around 10 that were acquired by the leaker, but whatever the situation is, Square Enix seems to be aware of the cause. It’s also investigating to see what it can do better in the situation Kingdom Hearts III is now in, according to Nomura.

The Kingdom Hearts III director also asked people not to share those videos that have now appeared online and may spoil parts of the game. However, the leakers who have the game early won’t get everything out of it. Nomura said that two of the game’s biggest spoilers aren’t in the game yet and will be added later, so there won’t be gameplay videos of those.

“The game’s epilogue and secret movie, which are the biggest spoilers in this game, are planned to be released at a later date just in case, so they will not be shown before the game’s release,” Nomura said about the spoilers.

When the spoilers and leaks started circulating, the Kingdom Hearts community took a strong anti-spoiler stance and implored people not to share the spoilers. Nomura thanked those who have been warning each other about the spoilers and encouraged everyone to enjoy the game together when it releases on January 29th.