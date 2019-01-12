Skrillex’s ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Song “Face My Fears’ Leaks Early

Back in September, Square Enix revealed a special collaboration between Kingdom Hearts III and American musician, producer, and DJ Sonny John Moore, also known as Skrillex.

In addition to featuring Skrillex, the opening theme song of the game features the popular Japanese-American signer/songwriter, Utada Hikaru. Dubbed “Face My Fears,” the track wasn’t supposed to be out until January 18.

The #KingdomHearts III opening theme song is a special collaboration between long-time #KH fan @Skrillex and @utadahikaru! It’s named “Face My Fears” and is coming out on January 18, 2019! #KH3sharethemagic pic.twitter.com/PZ0rN99CIK — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) September 28, 2018

But, like most things these days, the entire song leaked ahead of schedule, and can now be listened to a bit early. And of course, it slaps.

As you may know, the opening theme song also features the work of Poo Bear, the acclaimed record producer who you may know from Justin Bieber’s multi-platinum selling single, “What Do You Mean?”.

Anyway, if you’re interested in hearing the song early in an unofficial capacity, click here.

Kingdom Hearts III is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is poised to release on January 29, priced at $59.99 USD. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC port. However, it’s possible one or both are planned for the game’s post-launch window.

If you haven’t pre-ordered the highly-anticipated action-RPG, but want to, be sure to check out our extensive pre-ordering guide before doing so. For more information on the game itself, here’s an official pitch from Square Enix:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

