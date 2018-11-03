New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Tangled Trailer Spotlights Rapunzel And The Kingdom of Corona

Today, Square Enix released a brand-new Kingdom Hearts III trailer that originally aired at Italy’s Lucca Comics & Games.

The new trailer specifically gives a sneak peek into the world of Tangled and the magical Kingdom of Corona.

Of course, Tangled characters star in the trailer — including Rapunzel — alongside the usual trio of Sora, Goofy, and Donald Duck.

According to Square Enix, in Kingdom Hearts III, Rapunzel leaves her mysterious tower for the first time with the help of the charming bandit Flynn Rider. Sora, Donald, and Goofy decide to join the pair on their journey to the kingdom, taking on the Heartless along the way.

We already knew Tangled would be featured in the game, but this is perhaps our best look at its characters and world yet.

If you plan on playing the game with Japanese voice-over, then you can watch the new trailer in Japanese as well:

For those that don’t know: Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his side-kicks embark on a perilous adventure that will have them visiting and exploring a vast array of Disney worlds, full of iconic Disney characters.

At the center of the game is Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a “spectacular power.” Joined by Donald Duck and Goofy — two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle — the trio are tasked with stopping an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe.

Kingdom Hearts III is poised to release next year via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you’re in Japan or Asia, the game will hit on January 25. If you’re in North America or Europe, you’ll need to wait an extra few days until January 29. The action-adventure title will be available at both retail and digitally, starting at $59.99 USD.

