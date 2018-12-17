New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Trailer Features ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Ratatouille’ Characters

Square Enix released a new Kingdom Hearts III “Final Battle” trailer filled that’s filled with familiar faces as well as a first look at some more Disney characters appearing in one of the trailer for the first time.

If there’s a character Kingdom Hearts fans are fond of, they’ll probably see them in this trailer. The latest preview for the game is packed with different Disney characters that people have already seen including Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story series and Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. We also get to see Sora meet characters like Remy from Ratatouille and Tigger from Winnie the Pooh, and Square Enix’s description of the trailer tells viewers to look out for Stich from Lilo & Stitch as well as a Keyblade from Ratatouille.

“As unexpected events begin to unfold in the Disney worlds at the hands of the enemy’s dark ambitions, the heroic trio of Sora, Donald, and Goofy find adventures ahead—from aquatic battles in the world of Pirates of the Caribbean to dances with the townspeople in the Kingdom of Corona from Tangled,” Square Enix said about the trailer.

“We also get a first look at Stitch from Lilo and Stitch, a cooking-themed Ratatouille keyblade, conversations involving Organization XIII members, and a glimpse at Kairi wielding a keyblade!”

The release of the trailer follows an eventful weekend for Square Enix and those awaiting Kingdom Hearts III when the game leaked after someone allegedly acquired early copies of the physical version. Evidence of the leaks first began circulating within the past few days as people posted images of the boxed copies of the game as well pictures of consoles’ dashboards where the game was being installed. Some even brazenly posted that they were selling copies of the game through the Facebook Marketplace.

Through these leaks came spoilers, and the community responded by pushing back against the leakers and doing their best to avoid any spoilers that might come across their browsers. Tetsuya Nomura, the director of the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III, shared a message with fans as well that said the game’s team was aware of and investigating the situation, and he also thanked people for their opposition to sharing any spoilers so that everyone could enjoy the game together when it releases. Nomura also said that the two biggest spoilers in the game hadn’t yet been added yet, likely coming through a patch in the future, so those scenes at least can’t be spoiled yet.

Kingdom Hearts III is scheduled to release on January 29th for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.