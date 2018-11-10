New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Trailer Revealed

Today during X018, Square Enix showed up with a brand-new Kingdom Hearts III trailer featuring a variety of different Disney characters and worlds, including Winnie-the-Pooh and his adorable friends.

Elsewhere during X018, Square Enix revealed that in addition to the previously announced mini-games, there will be special puzzle mini-games, including ones in Winnie-the-Pooh’s world.

Beyond showing some additional characters who have appeared in the series in the past, the new trailer doesn’t really reveal anything new beyond some new gameplay. But in terms of reveals and announcements, it was pretty light. That said, a new Kingdom Hearts III trailer is more than enough for fans, I’m sure. After all, it’s been many, many years in the making.

Kingdom Hearts III is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is scheduled to release on January 29 priced at $59.99 USD. For more news and coverage on the game, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s an official overview from Square Enix itself:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment and let us know what you think of the new trailer. Are you looking forward to exploring with Winnie-the-pooh in his world?