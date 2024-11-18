Kingdom Hearts Rumor Claims New Remake in Development

A new rumor tied to the Kingdom Hearts series has claimed that a remake of a previous entry is in development. To this point, most Kingdom Hearts games have been remastered for modern platforms and are easily accessible across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Entries like Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts 2, Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep, and Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance have all been brought forward from their original versions and can be played without issue. As such, there are very few installments that have yet to be remastered, but it sounds as though Square Enix could be looking to soon port one of the last remaining games in the series to modern platforms.

The Kingdom Hearts game in question that could be coming back is that of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days. Released in 2009, 358/2 Days arrived on Nintendo DS platforms and was a spin-off in the Kingdom Hearts saga that centered around the character Roxas. It was later included in the remastered bundle Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix, but only in the form of its cutscenes which had been brought into high-definition.

Now, it’s being claimed that a full remaster of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days is happening that will remake the entirety of the game. The project is supposedly being helmed by Japanese studio h.a.n.d., which developed the original version of 358/2 Days. Certain aspects of the game are said to not be returning, though, such as the multiplayer missions. This remake is then asserted to be releasing in 2025, which is also when Square Enix will choose to announce it.

As for the reason that Square Enix seems to have greenlit this revamp of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, it seems to be due in part to the launch of Kingdom Hearts 4. The rumor goes on to claim that KH4 won’t arrive until 2026 at the absolute earliest. As a result, Square Enix is looking to bridge the gap and keep fans entertained with Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Remix.

While portions of this rumor sound feasible, the thing that potentially discredits it is where it stems from. Specifically, this rumor hails from the gaming section of 4chan. While 4chan has produced information in the past that has gone on to be accurate, the site’s nature of having all users be anonymous makes it hard to know who exactly is sharing this rumor and whether or not they’re credible. As a result, be sure to take everything that has been outlined here with a big grain of salt for the time being. Even if this Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days rumor doesn’t end up coming true, at least we know that Kingdom Hearts 4 is drawing closer with every passing day.

[H/T Reddit]