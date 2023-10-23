Kingdom Hearts Game Gets New Teaser Images

It’s been a long time since Square Enix had anything to report on Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, but it seems that new information could be coming in the near future. The game’s official Twitter account was updated with a pair of new images. The first of these shows a site that’s under construction, with a castle in the background. The image also contains the hashtag “KHML.” The account’s banner has also been updated with an image of a castle in Scala ad Caelum at night. The game’s logo appears in the image, and a shooting star can be seen in the background. A release date has yet to be announced, but today’s update has fans hoping the game will arrive before the end of 2023!

Both of the new images from Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link can be found below.

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Details

Very little information on Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link has been provided thus far, but the game will be available on iOS and Android devices whenever it does end up releasing. Back in January, Tetsuya Nomura revealed that an iOS test for the game had been completed. Testers were given access to 70% of the functions and 50% of the game’s UI. That might seem like a lot, but testers were also given 0% of the story content, leaving the narrative a mystery. Kingdom Hearts fans have a lot of passion for the story, and are always intrigued to see how each new game fits into the overall narrative. Hopefully this tease means Square Enix is nearly ready to show more, and fans will be given a chance to experience Missing-Link in the near future!

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link was first revealed during a 20th anniversary event for the series held in 2022. The game is set in Scala ad Caelum, an area that debuted in Kingdom Hearts 3, and has since appeared in other games. From everything shown so far, Missing-Link seems to have something of a steampunk aesthetic.

Square Enix Mobile Games

Kingdom Hearts games all have a way of figuring into the overall narrative, which means that even mobile spin-offs like Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link can have a major impact on the numbered games in the series, including the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 4. As a result, there seems to be a lot of interest in Missing-Link! Some of Square Enix’s mobile games have struggled to find an audience, including Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, which didn’t last long before the servers were shut down. Thankfully, the company seems to be finding a lot more success with its most recent mobile title, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis.

