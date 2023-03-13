Kingdom Hearts Sora Game Cover Funko Pop Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The beloved Disney / Square Enix franchise Kingdom Hearts randomly got a Game Cover Funko Pop exclusive this morning, and fans will undoubtedly be excited about it. It features a Sora Pop figure against a backdrop of the cover art for the original game, and it's all wrapped up in a protective case. It's a pretty fantastic-looking Pop package to be sure.

Pre-orders for the Kingdom Hearts Sora Game Cover Funko Pop are live here at GameStop now (exclusive) for $19.99. It's set for release on June 6th.

"Dive into your favorite Disney worlds with Pop! Sora and explore the wonders of Kingdom Hearts! Complete your Pop! Game Cover collection with this exclusive homage to the game that brought your most beloved characters into one immersive experience."

The original Kingdom Hearts released in 2002 on PlayStation 2. Over the last 21 years, the series has seen a significant number of games on various platforms. All of these games have contributed to the overall Kingdom Hearts narrative, which can make it dense and difficult for newcomers, but it also adds a weight and importance that might not be there otherwise. That said, there are new games on the horizon including Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link for ioS and Android, and Kingdom Hearts 4, which is currently in development. At the time of writing, there is no word on a release date for these games.

"Sora is an original Disney video game hero like no other, beloved by our team, and fans across the world," said Walt Disney Games director Nana Gadd at the time of the Kingdom Hearts IV announcement. "We've been honored to work with Tetsuya Nomura and his team for two decades to introduce these original stories of discovery, courage, and friendship. This glimpse into Sora's next adventure is just the beginning-we can't wait to show more when the time is right."