Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Release Date, New Expansion Announced

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning now has a release date with the remastered version of the game planned to release on September 8th. It’ll launch with a number of features like improved visuals and updated gameplay, but the announcement trailer for the release date doesn’t show us a lot of that. It provides a dramatic, cinematic look at the game, but there’s no remastered gameplay to behold. Perhaps we’ll get that sooner rather than, but for now, we know what we can look forward to seeing the Re-Reckoning version of the game release on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in September.

THQ Nordic announced the release date of its new version of Kingdoms of Amalur this week with the trailer above that showed some combat-heavy animations. People were quick to point out that we haven’t actually seen gameplay yet, but a gameplay trailer will hopefully remedy that in the future if that’s part of THQ Nordic’s near plans.

The day of Re-Reckoning is coming! Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is scheduled for release September 8th, 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, featuring stunning visuals, refined gameplay and all new content! Website: https://t.co/bIiWHJXYol#KingdomsOfAmalur #ReReckoning pic.twitter.com/cvS3S3nziG — Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (@ReckoningGame) July 7, 2020

The site set up for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning that welcomes pre-orders for the September release boasts some of the updated features it’ll have as well as the key points from the story people will either revisit or experience for the first time. Better graphics and native 4K support are among the features touted as well as all the DLC from the original release.

“The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning,” THQ Nordic said. “Remastered with extended content, stunning visuals, and refined gameplay, KoA delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world.”

On the topic of that DLC, THQ Nordic also announced that it’s releasing a new expansion. That next set of content is called “Fatesworn” and is planned for a 2021 release. We don’t know anything else about the expansion right now, but expect that to change soon whenever more information about it is shared.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on September 8th.

