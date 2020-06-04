Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Collector's Edition, and More

THQ Nordic has officially announced a remaster of the 2012 RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, and pre-orders are starting to go live for the base game and a Collector's Edition. Everything you need to know about Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - such as pre-order info, the release date, and the Collector's Edition contents - can be found below. The article will update as new information becomes available.

The original Kingdoms of Amalur game brought together a superteam of talent that includes bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston. The new game will be "remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay" along with all of the previously released DLC.

Release Date and Pre-Orders: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be released on August 18th. Listings are live for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC below. This list will update as new pre-order links go live for both the standard and Collector's Editions of the game. Note that the latter includes an Alyn Shir Statue, an Amalur keychain, the soundtrack, and 5 Amalur artworks in addition to the game.

Features:

Build the ideal character for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor.

The revolutionary Destiny system allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play.

Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills.

Extend your experience in Amalur with all DLC from the original release, from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more!

Hundreds of hours of RPG play await! Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur!

Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore.

Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.

Explore a sprawling game world hailed as having "more content than any single-player game deserves!"

Enjoy countless side quests rich in political intrigue, romance, sinister magic, and even whimsy - all central to the primary mission.

Improved graphical fidelity in Re-Reckoning.

