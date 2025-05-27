Medieval Gun Game Kingmakers Gets a Release Date

If you’ve ever thought that third-person shooters really needed more medieval flair, Kingmakers is an upcoming game to watch. Pathfinder players who just can’t stop building Gunslingers and dedicated Dungeons & Dragons Artificer stans know there’se something fun about bringing a gun to the swordfight. Kingmakers lets gamers do just that, bringing players back in time to change the course of history… with guns. The game combines third-person shooter and strategy sim mechanics for an intense battlefield experience that’s sort of Call of Duty meets Civilization VI. And now, developer Redemption Road Games has revealed its release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kingmakers was first announced back in February 2024, though Redemption Road has been working on the game for years. Now, along with publisher TinyBuild, Redemption Road is ready to pull back the curtain on Early Access for Kingmakers. The medieval gunslinging strategy game launches into Early Access on October 8th, 2025. This is a slight delay from the prior goal of Q2 2025, but gamers will still be able to jump back in time in a few short months. Along with the announcement, the developer has shared a brand-new trailer showing off what you can expect from Kingmakers.

The trailer highlights the fun of charging into a medieval battlefield with guns, tanks, and more. You also get a look at the city-building element of the game, showing off the chaotic destruction and history-reshaping joy of this unusual title. Kingmakers will drop into Early Access via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 8th. The price for Early Access hasn’t yet been revealed, though fans are encouraged to follow along in the official Discord for future updates on Kingmakers.

What We Know About Kingmakers So Far

A Medieval spin on a third-person shooter is certainly an unusual concept, and it’s a big gamble that could pay off. After all, there are a ton of shooter games on the market, and a unique twist like that certainly grabs attention. But what do we actually know about Kingmakers?

As shared on the game’s Steam page, Kingmakers sets up its “guns in medeival times” premise with time travel. Players jump back 500 years in the past to try and alter the course of history and prevent the apocalypse. Gameplay features real-time battle simulations with nuanced AI-generated soldiers to make battles complex and unique every time. And yes, you’ll be bringing guns to the sword fight, as enemy combatants face off with more era-appropriate weaponry.

Gameplay screenshot from Kingmakers screams, “Tis but a flesh wound”

Kingmakers features solo play and co-op for up to three players working together to conquer castles and build impressive strongholds of their own. During battle, whether solo or in a team, you can switch between real-time combat and issuing orders to your soldiers to set up the long-term vision. This makes it a sort of combination of a shooter game and tower defense, offering some satisfying variety in gameplay.

The full PC specs and details on Steam Deck compatibility for Kingmakers are forthcoming. This info will likely be available closer to the October 8th Early Access release date.

Are you excited to have an Early Access release date for Kingmakers? Let us know your thoughts on this unique blend of genres in the comments below!