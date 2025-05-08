Pre-Orders for D&D’s Eberron: Forge of the Artificer Book Include Extra Freebie

Fans of the Dungeons & Dragons Artificer class mourned its absence in the re-vamped 2024 Players Handbook. But thankfully, their wait for an updated Artificer, along with several subclasses, is almost at an end. The upcoming Eberron: Forge of the Artificer book will reintroduce the Artificer along with several revised subclasses. The book itself won’t be out until August 19th, but eager Artificer fans can already pre-order their copy to get digital access on release day. The 2025 roadmap for Dungeons & Dragons has plenty of enticing content, but for many, the return to Eberron is one of the most exciting items on the list.

Eberron: Forge of the Artificer will return to the setting of Eberron, last explored in 5th edition via 2019’s Eberron: Rising from the Last War. For those trying to work out an Artificer under the 2025 rules, this updated text will be a welcome relief that brings this beloved class up-to-date. It will introduce a new Cartographer subclass, while also offering revised versions of 4 previous Artificer subclasses. Fans got a good look at a playtest version of this content thanks to a recent Unearthed Arcana, and they’ll be able to bring the finalized version to the table with the new book in August.

Eberron as pictured in Rising from the Last War

In addition to the new Artificer subclass content, the new Eberron book will feature 5 revised species, 17 backgrounds, and 28 feats all centered in the Eberron setting. It will also offer new spells, magic items, and campaign templates to help DMs craft their Eberron adventures. Of course, there’s also new Eberron-inspired monsters, as well. It’s not a full-on adventure book, but will certainly offer a lot of content to craft a new adventure for gamers keen on exploring Eberron.

Pre-Order Details & Bonuses for Eberron: Forge of the Artificer

Pre-orders for Forge of the Artificer are up now on D&D Beyond. Like most releases these days, there are three options – Digital, Physical, or the Ultimate Bundle. Here’s the pricing breakdown for pre-orders:

Eberron: Forge of the Artificer Ultimate Bundle – $39.99 / $ 61.96 . Includes physical and digital versions and 5 exclusive digital maps.

. Includes physical and digital versions and 5 exclusive digital maps. Eberron: Forge of the Artificer Digital Version Only – $19.99

Eberron: Forge of the Artificer Physical Version Only – $29.99

New Artificer Subclass artwork in Forge of the Artificer

For those that enjoy using the Maps virtual tabletop on D&D Beyond, there’s an extra incentive to pre-order Forge of the Artificer. Both the digital version and Ultimate Bundle for the new Eberron book will come with exclusive digital dice. These new digital dice are called Airships of Eberron and have a distinctly Artificer-esque steampunk vibe that will make those virtual dice rolls more fun. Alas, the physical version does not come with free, physical dice, though a dice goblin can dream.

While the Ultimate Bundle does have a pretty impressive pre-order discount, the Digital and Physical versions are not discounted during pre-orders. The new content will be available on August 19th, when Eberron: Forge of the Artificer officially releases. Once its on the shelves, you should be able to grab it from your local game shop or bookstore, if you don’t snag an early pre-order via D&D Beyond.