‘Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn’ Will Work On All 3DS Systems, Nintendo Confirms

Earlier this month, during a Nintendo Direct special, we were thrilled to learn that Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn, a port of the Wii classic of the same name, would be coming to the Nintendo 3DS. However, some players didn’t take the news so well, as they heard that the game would only work on new 2DS and 3DS model systems. But, fortunately, it looks like that rumor’s been shot down.

Nintendo recently confirmed on the game’s official product page that Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn will work on all Nintendo 3DS systems across the board when it releases over the next few months.

On the page, it now indicates that Kirby will return to Nintendo 3DS in general, instead of mentioning specifically the New platforms that came around over the past year.

“The hit Wii game Kirby’s Epic Yarn is warping to Nintendo 3DS. Every stage in the original Wii version is stitched in, but this Nintendo 3DS version has some new features, like the ability to craft bigger yarn balls, summon bead-collecting wind and play two new modes featuring familiar faces King Dedede and Meta Knight,” the listing indicates.

This is good news for fans that owned older versions of the system who feared they were going to be “left behind” so to speak, even though only a very small handful of games only work on the New 2DS and 3DS models, like Fire Emblem Warriors and Xenoblade Chronicles 3D.

The original Epic Yarn was a big hit back on the Nintendo Wii several years ago, so its resurgence as a handheld title will no doubt make it a popular favorite next year. On top of that, a new Devilish difficulty mode should put some fans through their paces, especially considering the usual easy difficulty that the game comes with.

Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn doesn’t currently have a release date, but it’s expected sometime in 2019. More than likely, we’ll see it around the first half of the year — and maybe, just maybe, a Switch port could come after that, because why not string up Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn for even more success?