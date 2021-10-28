Knockout City Reveals Free Next-Gen Upgrade Coming Soon

Knockout City players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be happy to know that a free next-gen upgrade is coming to the game next week! In a new post on the game’s official blog, EA and developer Velan revealed the resolution players can expect to see, as well as some of the other visual improvements that will accompany the update. Even better, the upgrade will also be free to players that obtained the game through Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus! Players will also have the ability to choose between performance and quality options. The breakdown from the blog post can be found below:

PS5: Native 4K at 60FPS, or 1440p (upscaled to 4K) at 120FPS

Xbox Series X: Native 4K at 60FPS, or 1620p (upscaled to 4K) at 120FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p at 60FPS, or 1080p at 120FPS

The next-gen upgrade will also see major improvements to the game’s lighting and fidelity, giving Knockout City a major visual boost. In the blog post, EA has included sliders for two of the game’s environments, to give fans an idea of how the game will look following the update. The lightning improvements are very noticeable, as different light sources can be seen illuminating parts of the maps.

There has been a lot of controversy over next-gen upgrades over the last year, as some publishers have offered them for free, while others have charged. Knockout City players will undoubtedly be happy about this price point, even if they haven’t had the chance to obtain a next-gen platform just yet. Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S remain pretty difficult to come by at the moment, but hopefully plenty of Knockout City players will be able to enjoy the upgrade when it goes live on November 2nd!



Knockout City is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to the next-gen upgrade for Knockout City? Have you been enjoying the game so far?