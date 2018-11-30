Koei Tecmo Teases New Game for Game Awards 2018

The Game Awards 2018 is shaping up to be one hell of a show with over 10 new games being announced! One of those games looks to be from Koei Tecmo, because the publisher is teasing that they’ve got something big to reveal come December 6th.

Koei Tecmo set their new website live with a simple teaser attached with a date:

There is nothing else available at this time, all that we have is speculation as to what it could be. Since Koei has stated they’ve been working on a new IP, it’s most likely that. Still, many are hoping for a new Ninja Gaiden game, especially since we already had a new Dead or Alive and Dynasty Warriors.

As for what else we have coming our way during the awards ceremony, Geoff Keighley teased that they have a few big announcements up their sleeves. “We have such an incredible show coming together for next week,” said Keighley in a recent Twitter post. “More than 10 new games will be announced for the first time during #TheGameAwards plus updates on existing titles too. We will share some teases in the days to come….”

You can learn even more about The Game Awards broadcast here, including how to watch the show and make sure your vote has been heard. The show will begin on December 6 at 8:30 PM EDT. You can also keep it tuned in here because we will be covering it live, including every breaking announcement that makes its way across that stage.

For more about the event itself:

“The Game Awards was created in 2014 by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley. Over the past two decades, Keighley has served as a journalist, host, and producer of video game programming cross multiple platforms, including print, television and digital media. Keighley is perhaps best known for his work over the years with Entertainment Weekly, Spike TV, G4, and YouTube, as well as his landmark series of behind the scenes game development stories known as “The Final Hours.” In 2017 he also produced E3’s first consumer programming, the “E3 Coliseum,” two days of panels with game creators and master storytellers from other entertainment mediums.”

