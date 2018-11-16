Gaming

Kohl’s Black Friday Sale Offers Killer Deals on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Bundles

We’re getting closer and closer to Black Friday, which means the sales – they are a’comin’. For those hoping to score a console for cheap, Kohl’s has a pretty solid line-up of savings. Whether you’re looking for and Xbox One, a PlayStation 4, or looking to get into VR, this latest sale has it all.

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Spiderman Bundle + $60 Kohl’s Cash

Marvel’s Spider-Man broke records left and right when it released earlier this year, making it the perfect title to be bundled with a 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim. Though there are many sales for Black Friday that have the 200 dollar price tag, the additional $60 Kohl’s cash makes it a steal – that’s a free game right there! 

Sony PlayStation VR Astro Bot Bundle + $60 Kohl’s Cash

Interested in getting in on the PlayStation VR action? Now you can try the award-winning Astro Bot and Moss the way they were meant to be explored: In Virtual Reality! Not only does this bundle knock 100 bucks off of the original price tag, but also offers the same deal of $60 Kohl’s cash. Might we suggest Skyrim VR for your Kohl’s cash purchase? 

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle + $60 Kohl’s Cash

Get your creativity on with this Minecraft Xbox One S bundle! Whether you want to explore in creation mode, or take out creepers, now you can get in on the building action with friends for $100 less plus $60 Kohl’s cash! 

If you wanted to keep the Minecraft train going, you can use that Kohl’s cash for TellTale’s Minecraft, a hilarious single-player storyline centered around the blocky universe! 

The Kohl’s Black Friday deal will kick off on November 19th! You can see even more of Kohl’s Black Friday Deals right here! 

