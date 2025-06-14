Konami Reportedly Bringing Back Series Not Seen Since the PS3 and Xbox 360

Konami is reportedly bringing back a series that has not been seen since the PS3 and Xbox 360 era, at least not in the video game format. Recently, after years of relative dormancy, Konami has been dipping its toes back in the world of video games. Last year, it released a Game of the Year contender in the form of Silent Hill 2 Remake, with the help of Polish studio Bloober Team. Meanwhile, in August it is set to release a similar remake, but for Metal Gear Solid 3, called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This remake is being handled internally though.

According to a new report though, Konami plans to continue to mine its nostalgic catalog, this time with Castlevania. Now, back in 2021, VGC reported a “reimagining” of Castlevania was in the works at Chinese developer Virtuous Studios, one of the largest AAA studios in the world, but a studio that primarily functions in a support role. This is also a studio that has been in the headlines lately because it is the studio behind The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which was released earlier this year.

Back in 2021, it was claimed this Castlevania reimagining was in the works alongside a Metal Gear Solid 3 project and a Silent Hill 2 project that would go on to reveal themselves as the games above. However, at the time it was claimed the Castlevania game would come first. Obviously, this did not happen, and recently some fans wondered if the project was scrapped.

To this end, and replying to these inquiries, the source of the original report, VGC reporter Andy Robinson, noted that as far as he has heard, the project is still coming. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the update.

Now, as Castlevania fans will painfully know, there hasn’t been a new Castlevania game since 2014, when Konami released the unsuccessful Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 with the help of Spanish developer MercuryStream.

Of course — while Robinson is a good source, and two-thirds of the original 2021 report has already come to fruition — remember to take everything here with a grain of salt.