Konami Comments on Possibility of a New Castlevania Game

It has been a significant amount of time since the Castlevania franchise from Konami had as much spotlight as it has right now. Between the fact that there is a new Castlevania animated series set for Netflix after the conclusion of the original, the surprise release of the Castlevania Advance Collection, and the recent return of Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls as an Apple Arcade title, Konami certainly seems to be investing more in the brand. So, could that mean a new full title is in the cards? According to a new interview, there is always hope.

More specifically, Axios recently had a chance to question Konami’s Yota Tsutsumizaki, director on Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, via translated email. Tsutsumizaki noted that, while longtime Castlevania producer Koji Igarashi left the company years ago, his “retirement from Konami is not related to the prolonged interval between series releases.” Igarashi notably left Konami the same year as the last major Castlevania release, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, in 2014.

The biggest question, of course, was if and when Konami might actually make a truly new Castlevania. “I think it depends on what our users say,” Tsutsumizaki told Axios. It’s the sort of answer any developer might give to the question, especially if they are in charge of a mobile title in a long-running franchise, but it does still leave the option on the table. And, as previously stated, there’s more Castlevania available right now than there has been in the recent past.

As noted above, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is currently available on Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade itself is a subscription service available for Apple devices with a number of upgraded and new video games. The Castlevania Advance Collection is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Castlevania franchise in general right here.

Do you think Konami will once again make a full-fledged Castlevania video game? Or is Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls the type of fare we can expect from the company in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!