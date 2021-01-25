Konami is Undergoing a Corporate Restructure Next Month

✖

Konami has been pretty silent over the past few years, but a new move announced by the company today might indicate that some pretty major changes could be coming about. Starting next month, the longtime Japanese game developer announced that it will be going through a company-wide restructure. However, what this means for future projects isn’t currently all that clear.

Konami outlined this information on its official website today where it revealed who the new key personnel members at the company would be moving forward. It also revealed that it would be “dissolving the Productions Divisions to respond to the rapid market that surrounds us.” In total, this Productions group was made up of three divisions across the company.

Correct. It's just a restructure similar to the one they did in 2015. Essentially they want to have teams focused on growth areas of the industry. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 25, 2021

So what exactly does this mean for Konami and it’s games moving forward? Well, that’s a bit unclear for the moment. Essentially, this move seems to be one about consolidation and is meant to make the publisher a bit more lean so that it can more effectively make adjustments on the fly.

Video game industry analyst Daniel Ahmad also stated on Twitter today that this move is one that is similar to the restructure that Konami went through over five years ago in 2015. Additionally, Ahmad made clear that these Productions Divisions that were being referred to doesn’t mean that game development internally is ending at all.

It remains to be seen what Konami ends up doing in the future. For now, the iconic game publisher still has the rights to a number of beloved properties like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania, but it hasn’t developed games about those franchises in quite some time. Perhaps this new generation of game consoles will see Konami being a bit more active than what we’ve become accustomed to in the past few years.

